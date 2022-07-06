Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $52.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

