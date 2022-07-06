Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,464 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

