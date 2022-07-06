Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $19,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $18,335,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

