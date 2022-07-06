Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $57,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,874,000 after buying an additional 590,242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dover by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after buying an additional 286,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.67.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

