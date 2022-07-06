Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $27,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JEF opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

