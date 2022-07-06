Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Invests $33,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,625,000 after buying an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,898,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,119,000 after purchasing an additional 138,728 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

