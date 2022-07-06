Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

F opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

