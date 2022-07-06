Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,190 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

