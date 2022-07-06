Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 49.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

