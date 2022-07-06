Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.00

Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.07). Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) shares last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,660,854 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.
About Hardy Oil and Gas plc (HDY.L) (LON:HDY)
