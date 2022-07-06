Head-To-Head Comparison: Kaya (OTC:KAYS) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and Kaya (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Kaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $65.63 million 0.39 -$58.29 million ($4.13) -0.16 Kaya $890,000.00 1.40 $9.72 million N/A N/A

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aytu BioPharma.

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -120.24% -41.97% -19.69% Kaya 1,682.90% -82.47% 772.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aytu BioPharma and Kaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 648.50%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Aytu BioPharma beats Kaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older. It also provides Karbinal ER, a carbinoxamine oral suspension for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency; Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Kaya (Get Rating)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

