Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Head-To-Head Survey

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.58 $1.75 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.65 $98.04 million $2.59 9.95

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cullman Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heritage Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54% Heritage Financial 38.18% 10.94% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Cullman Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

