HighTower Trust Services LTA Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

