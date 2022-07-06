Hoese & Co LLP Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PFE stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
About Pfizer (Get Rating)
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
