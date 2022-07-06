Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) PT Raised to $43.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

HBCP stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

