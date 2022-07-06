HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 525 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 525 ($6.36) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 735 ($8.90) to GBX 720 ($8.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.66) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 570 ($6.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($6.95) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 598.45 ($7.25).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 523.10 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 511.24. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.87). The firm has a market cap of £104.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

In other HSBC news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($91,002.66).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

