Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $6.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFI. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

