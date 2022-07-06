Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $160.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $113.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,767,000 after buying an additional 108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after buying an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

