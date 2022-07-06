Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFEB. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 357.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $5,849,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

UFEB stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40.

