International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

IFF opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.