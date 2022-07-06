InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 1,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 18,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.83% of InterPrivate II Acquisition worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

