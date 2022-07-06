Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $44.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.
Shares of INVH opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
