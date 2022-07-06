Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $44.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of INVH opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

