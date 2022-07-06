Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after purchasing an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

