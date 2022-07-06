iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Update

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

