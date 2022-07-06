iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 533.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

