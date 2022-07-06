iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

