ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Receives $131.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITVPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.13) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

ITVPF opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. ITV has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.72.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

