Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.05). Approximately 1,121,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,159,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Jadestone Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.42. The stock has a market cap of £386.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Jadestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is presently -0.68%.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.