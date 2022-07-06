James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

