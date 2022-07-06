James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

