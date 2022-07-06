James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

