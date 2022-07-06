James Investment Research Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

