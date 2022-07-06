James Investment Research Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $797,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $872,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.