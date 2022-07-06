James Investment Research Inc. Sells 8,978 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

