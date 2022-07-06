JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.67) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEC. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.63) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($17.29) price target on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.56) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

DEC opened at €14.88 ($15.50) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($28.15) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($38.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.79.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

