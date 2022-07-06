JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 2.1%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $38.13. 9,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average session volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000.

