JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $47.50. Approximately 102,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 317,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,302,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,712,000 after buying an additional 4,127,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period.

