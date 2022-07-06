JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 262.6% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

