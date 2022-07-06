Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Kaman has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 1,014.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Kaman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,470,000 after purchasing an additional 99,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

