Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $505.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.91. The firm has a market cap of $474.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

