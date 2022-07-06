KeyCorp Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($5.21) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.98. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

