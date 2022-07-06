Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

