Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11,396.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day moving average of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

