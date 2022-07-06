Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

NYSE KMB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

