KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 363.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

