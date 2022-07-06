KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of KLA worth $93,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $295.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.81.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

