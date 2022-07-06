Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 39,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Get Know Labs alerts:

About Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.