Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives $178.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

RDSMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €180.00 ($187.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

