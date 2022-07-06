Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 12,324 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $236.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

