Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 60,994 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,994 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,343,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

